Strong Storms Cause Tree, Power Line Damage in Suburban Northfield

Authorities in suburban Northfield are reporting significant tree and power line damage following a strong thunderstorm that blew through the area on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, calls began coming in of tree and wire damage as the storm sped through the region.

“We’re not sure what came through town,” Northfield Assistant Fire Chief Tom Burke said. “A lot of trees down, wires down, trees on houses and trees on cars.’

Burke said that there were no reports of funnel clouds, and there were no injuries reported due to the storms.

A line of storms made its way through McHenry, Lake and Cook counties on Monday afternoon. There was no severe thunderstorm warning issued with the storms, but the National Weather Service did caution that gusty winds were possible as the cells moved through.