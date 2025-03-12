Strong-to-severe storms, potent winds in Chicago forecast Friday

New models from the Storm Prediction Center indicate a possibility of strong-to-severe thunderstorms and dangerous wind gusts later this week.

That guidance issued by the SPC has put the entire Chicago area at a “slight” risk of severe weather on Friday night, the second of five categories on the department’s prediction scale.

Most of Illinois is at an “enhanced” risk of severe storms, the third level of the five.

All manner of severe thunderstorm threats could be possible with any storms, including gusty winds, hail and even isolated tornadoes.

Before those storms arrive, the area will experience several days of wide temperature disparities thanks to winds off of Lake Michigan, which will keep nearby communities at much cooler temps in the low-40s on Wednesday. The far western and southern suburbs could see temperatures climb into the low-60s in the afternoon, according to forecast models.

Thursday will see a similar set-up, with highs near the lake in the upper-40s and low-50s and highs potentially rising above 70 degrees in the southern suburbs.

Winds will shift out of the south on Friday, bringing temperatures up into the low-to-mid 70s across the entire area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the potential arrival time of the thunderstorms Friday will play a role in the possibility of any severe weather. Storms could arrive as early as 7 p.m., which could make them stronger, or at midnight or later, which would sap them of some of their strength.

Regardless of the arrival time of the storms, gusty winds are expected to kick up Friday and strengthen into Saturday, with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour possible across the area. That could lead to loose objects being blown around and could result in isolated power outages, according to forecast models.

After a day with highs in the upper-50s, winds will shift again out of the north and the backside of a cold front will move through the area late Saturday and into Sunday morning, causing temperatures to plummet. Lows overnight into Sunday will be below freezing, and highs will only rise into the low-40s, according to forecast models.

Temperatures will rebound fairly quickly in the new work week, with readings rising back into the mid-50s on Monday and potentially back into the 60s on Tuesday, according to extended forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for the latest forecasts, and download the NBC Chicago app for real-time weather push alerts and live radar.