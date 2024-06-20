Just after the historic 2024 summer solstice, comes another rare sight in the night sky.

Immediately following the summer solstice will be the June full moon, also known as the "strawberry moon," but this year's strawberry moon will be different.

Here's what to know:

When is the next full moon?

The full moon will reach peak illumination at 8:08 p.m. CT on June 21, according to the Farmer's Almanac.

Why is this strawberry moon unique?

This first full moon of summer will be the lowest we've seen in quite some time, the Farmer's Almanac reports. That will in turn make the moon appear particularly large and could actually change its color.

"Since the 2024 June full Moon happens on the solstice, the very day the Sun is absolutely at its highest of the year, this month’s full Moon on the 21st is the very lowest full Moon, indeed, the lowest we’ve seen in years," the Almanac reported. "Just look at it! Because the Moon is so low, it will appear bigger than ever. This is called the 'Moon Illusion.'"

While the name "strawberry moon" doesn't actually come from the color of the moon itself, this month's moon will likely have an orange-red hue to it.

Because the moon will remain so low in the sky, the horizon will likely give it a colorful hue, but also make for less moonlight, leaving the night largely black.

Why is it called a 'strawberry moon'?

According to the Almanac, the name originated from Native American Algonquian tribes, as well as from the Ojibwe, Dakota and Lakota peoples, who referenced "the ripening of 'June-bearing' strawberries that are ready to be gathered."