After weekend downpours brought record flooding to the Chicago area, another round of storms could bring the potential for severe weather this week.

While the Fourth of July holiday started off mostly dry and hot, there is a potential for isolated storms heading into the afternoon and evening. Much of the Chicago area is under an elevated risk for thunderstorms, with the potential for lightning, heavy rain and gusty winds between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

We continue to assess the potential for iso t-storms this PM. A few storms are possible in the yellow shaded area with a slightly lower coverage in the green area. The rest of the area looks dry but there is still a chance of a storm. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/8XBggrGFJN — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 4, 2023

These storms are not expected to be severe, but could bring with them cloud-to-ground lightning, brief downpours and wind gusts "strong enough to blow around light objects."

Any storms that do develop are expected to dissipate quickly during the evening hours as conditions cool.

There's still a bigger threat on the horizon, however, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

A cold front is moving toward the area, which could bring severe weather Wednesday and into Thursday.

There is a slight risk for severe conditions across the region as storms look to develop in the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, with damaging wind gusts and large hail among the main threats. Heavy rain is also expected.

The situation is still developing, so timing and strength could change in the hours ahead of the storms.

A cold moving southeastward Wed into Thurs brings the next chance for periods of heavy rain, stronger wind gusts, and frequent lightning. These storms may be strong at times with a slight chance for severe conditions to develop. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/4iYsYxvj5L — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 4, 2023

The chance for storms continues into Thursday morning, particularly for areas east of the I-55 corridor in Illinois and northwest Indiana, with conditions clearing in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to sit in the upper 80s Wednesday before the cold front brings temps down into the upper 70s for Thursday and Friday.