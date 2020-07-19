Stormy Start to Sunday Will Give Way to Clearing Skies, Warm Temperatures

Sunday will get off to a stormy start throughout the Chicago area, but after the rain moves out of the region, lower humidity and slightly lower temperatures will be on tap for the remainder of the day.

The showers and thunderstorms that have begun to move through the area will dump plenty of rain in some locations, with Homewood reporting more than an inch of rain in a 30 minute span early Sunday. Eventually those storms will begin to clear out, leaving cooler temperatures in their wake.

The relief will only be slight, however, as high temperatures are still expected to reach into the mid-to-upper 80s in most locations. The humidity will be lower than it was Saturday, meaning that heat indices will be much more reasonable.

The overnight hours will be mostly quiet, and Monday will see partly-to-mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, with highs once again in the mid-to-upper 80s.