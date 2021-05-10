Storms Possible Monday Evening Ahead of Frost Advisory for Some

Isolated storms could hit parts of the Chicago area Monday evening, with the potential for some locations to see hail and gusty winds.

The small risk for stormy weather sits below Interstate 80, where a few scattered storms could develop during the early evening hours. Some of these systems could produce small hail and wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

As the potential for storms quiets heading into the evening, a cold overnight will also see a frost advisory in some northern locations.

In McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage and northern Cook counties, a frost advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. -8 a.m. Tuesday. Lows in those locations are expected to dip between 33 and 36 degrees, resulting in areas of frost.

Things stay chilly Tuesday, as highs only reach between 48 and 52 degrees near the lakefront, possibly into the upper 50s inland. Some far southwestern counties could reach into the low 60s, however.