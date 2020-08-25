Storms Move Through Chicago Area Early Tuesday

A set of thunderstorms moved into the Chicago area overnight into early Tuesday, bringing heavy rain and damaging winds.

The storms prompted the National Weather Service to issue severe thunderstorm warnings overnight that were later canceled before 5 a.m. The NWS warned of 60 mph wind gusts and penny-size hail.

NBC Storm Team 5 forecasts indicate Tuesday morning will continue to be mostly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered showers and a few strong storms, mainly in the north and east sections.

Damaging winds to 60 mph, quarter sized hail, lightning and brief, but heavy rain will be possible where storms occur early before ending.

The afternoon looks to be mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s inland, but mid 80s along the lakefront. Tuesday night is expected to be mostly clear and steamy as temperature drop only into the 70s or upper 60s well inland.

Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny, breezy and humid with record heat as afternoon temps reach the mid to upper 90s and the heat index between 95 and 100 degrees.