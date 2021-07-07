Storms, Heavy Rain Possible For Parts of Chicago Area

Scattered thunderstorms producing lightning, downpours and isolated wind gusts are possible Wednesday in portions of the Chicago area, according to the National Weather Service.

A tornado warning was issued for Roscoe and Rockton, Illinois, at about 1:15 p.m. and was allowed to expire before 2 p.m.

That storm reportedly spawned several funnel clouds, with one reported near Illinois Route 2 in Rockton and one near South Beloit. Neither funnel touched the ground, but wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour were recorded within that storm, according to forecasters.

The threat for rain and storms continues in parts of the area Wednesday afternoon.

As a lake breeze develops and a cold front approaches, scattered showers and storms are expected to slide southeast toward northwest Indiana through the evening before fading early tonight.

Storms are expected to be non-severe, though heavy rain and some gusty winds will be possible.

Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the development of funnel clouds in far southern areas of the NBC 5 viewing area, including Livingston, Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Those funnel clouds generally only protrude a few hundred feet downward from the parent cloud, and last just a few minutes before dissipating.

The funnels rarely touch the ground, and typically don't pose a hazard, according to NWS.

With the passage of the cold front, shifting winds will start the cooling process as lows fall into the 60s overnight.

Thursday conditions look mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler with a few spotty showers still possible in the morning. Humidity levels are expected to fall during the day as drier air filters in, allowing for clouds to decrease for sunshine later in the day.

Highs temperatures on Thursday likely will be in the upper 60s to 70 degrees along the lakefront and low-to-mid 70s inland.

Friday looks dry and in the 70s, but chances for showers return late in the day and evening.

Both Saturday and Sunday likely will be in the 70s with daily chances for showers and a few storms.