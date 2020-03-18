Chicago Weather

Storms Could Bring Severe Weather to Chicago Area Thursday

Temperatures are expected to rise into the low- to mid-60s but “periods” of rain could lead to some embedded storms

Severe storms are possible Thursday in the Chicago area, bringing the threat of strong and gusty winds, hail and the potential for an isolated tornado.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday, with the main threat of thunder occurring in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Temperatures are expected to rise into the low- to mid-60s but “periods” of rain could lead to some embedded storms.

The highest threat for severe weather extends from Interstate 39 westward.

Showers could linger into Friday before conditions turn windy and much colder.

Early morning temps will be in the low-40s and fall into the 30s.

Check the latest forecast developments from the NBC 5 Storm Team here.

