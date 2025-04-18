With the warm temperatures arriving in the Chicago area Friday comes the threat for severe storms, some of which could bring damaging winds and possibly hail or even an isolated tornado.

Temperatures reached into the upper 70s for many by 3 p.m. Friday, but the mild temperatures will usher in a storm front that could spark scattered thunderstorms across the region.

The entire Chicago area is under a "slight" risk of severe weather, which ranks as level two of five on the Storm Prediction Center's scale.

But what can you expect and when?

Friday evening

Winds were expected to gust at near 40 mph early Friday evening, just as scattered storms begin to develop.

According to NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Iisha Scott, the window for storms ranges from 6 p.m. to midnight.

The greatest threats with any storms that do develop will be gusty winds and large, damaging hail, the National Weather Service said.

"Some of the storms could be severe with large hail, possibly up to 2 inches in diameter, the greatest threat. There is also the potential for locally damaging winds and perhaps a tornado, especially if thunderstorms become more widespread and are able to organize into a line," the NWS said in an alert Friday.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The storm coverage is expected to start isolated in the afternoon and evening, but the threat for sever weather grows as the evening goes on, particularly for areas near and southeast of I-55, NWS reported.

Storm coverage will be rather isolated during the late afternoon into the early evening. The higher severe storm potential will be during the evening and primarily for areas near and southeast of I-55. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/JjYXWyQhqF — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 18, 2025

Track storms as they develop live below:

Overnight Friday

Overnight, storm chances continue, with the greatest risk of storms expected to the south and east.

Here’s a look at the two primary windows and areas for thunderstorms tonight and tomorrow evening. Any storm tonight and tomorrow may be severe with damaging winds and damaging hail. Have multiple ways to get warning information! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/63IBdapqXo — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) April 17, 2025

Easter weekend forecast

The warm temperatures won't last long.

Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures dip back down into the 50s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Shower chances remain in the forecast Saturday, particularly in areas to the south.

Periods of rain are expected Sunday with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms later in the day.

Showers could linger into Monday morning as temperatures warm back into the 60s.