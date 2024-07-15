Another round of strong-to-severe storms was possible Monday for the Chicago area as forecasts models showed the entire region at an "enhanced" risk of severe weather.

An "enhanced" risk ranks as level three on the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather scale. According to NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman, "all weather hazards" will be at play with any storms that do develop, including destructive winds up to 75 miles per hour, two-inch hail and the chance of tornadoes.

Additionally, "torrential" downpours could bring flash flooding, the National Weather Service said.

According to Roman, the strongest storms were expected to occur in Chicago's western counties.

Here's a breakdown of timing around when the storms were set to arrive.

Storm timing

Much of Monday was expected to be dry, Roman said, with storm chances increasing as the afternoon and evening go on. By around 4 p.m. storms were expected to roll into far western Illinois, with an isolated storm possible around that time. By between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., storms were expected to each Chicago's western counties, Roman said.

Between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., strong-to-severe storms were expected in Chicago, and most into Northwest Indiana by 10 p.m.

They were expected to dissipate overnight Roman said, coming to an end around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is anticipated to move across the area this evening and into tonight. Strong, destructive winds are the primary concern, although tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding will all be possible. pic.twitter.com/iw2vI42qXw — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 15, 2024

A heat advisory was also in effect Monday, with "dangerous" heat and humidity levels expected, especially in counites to the west and southwest where the highest "feels-like" temperatures could reach between 105 and 100 degrees.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," an alert from the National Weather Service said. "Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors."

Dangerous heat and humidity will build across the region today, with afternoon heat indices in the 100-110° range. A heat advisory has been issued for portions of northern and central Illinois where conditions are expected to be the hottest. pic.twitter.com/bbCaab3I9w — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 15, 2024

According to Roman, dewpoints Monday were expected to be between 70 and 75 degrees.

"A very tropical airmass in place today," Roman said.

According to the NWS, the advisory was scheduled to expire at 7 p.m. Monday.

Chicago's Office of Emergency Management and Communications Monday issued an advisory encouraging residents to be prepared to the heat, with multiple cooling centers opening beginning at 9 a.m.

The storms and excessive heat comes on the heels of destructive storms over the weekend, with thunderstorm and tornado watches. As of 12 p.m. Monday, more than 12,000 Chicago-area ComEd customers remained without power.

A full forecast for the Chicago area this week can be found here.