Storm System Could Bring Rain, Snow, and Gusty Winds to Chicago Area Friday

While there is still plenty of uncertainty around the exact track an incoming storm system could take as it approaches the Chicago area, what we’re learning is that there could be some wide-ranging weather impacts that will stem from its arrival.

That system is currently parked in the desert southwest, dumping snow and rain on parts of Arizona and New Mexico, but it will soon get swept up by the jet stream and carried toward the Midwest, with its arrival expected to occur Friday morning.

What remains unknown at this time is just how that storm will impact the Chicago area. Some models have suggested that it will be a largely rain-driven event, with snow impacting areas south of Interstate 80 and parts of northwest Indiana. Others have indicated that the storm could travel further to the north, pounding areas north of Interstate 80 with wet, accumulating snow.

The common denominator is the wind, with gusts in excess of 40 miles per hour blowing out of the southwest on Friday. That could potentially add some travel headaches to the equation for high-profile vehicles on north-south roads.

To drill down further, the NBC 5 Storm Team uses a variety of models to help it predict the weather, two of which are the European model and the Global model. The European model is the one wanting to bring the storm system further to the north, and if it were to follow that track, it would likely impact the Chicago area with significant snowfall accumulations in many areas.

The heaviest impacts could be felt in areas closer to the city, with accumulations in excess of eight inches possible in isolated locations.

The Global model, meanwhile, would have the storm sliding further to the south, striking a blow from southwest-to-northeast on a line from the far south suburbs, including Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and into northwest Indiana, with Hoosiers taking the brunt of the storm.

Snowfall accumulations would be focused on those areas, with a dusting of snow to perhaps an inch or two of accumulation in places north of Interstate 80.

The National Weather Service’s forecasts are leaning more toward the European model at this point, with heaviest snowfall accumulations expected in areas to the west and north of Chicago. Areas to the south of that area could still see snow, with at least an inch of snow expected.

Their forecast also calls for more rain in areas south of the heavy snow areas, including most of Grundy County, part of Will and all of Kankakee. Northwest Indiana could see rain as well.

More agreement in the forecasts should start to emerge on Thursday, so stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for the latest details.