Editor's Note: ComEd will provide an update on power outages following the severe storm at 10 a.m. The update will play in the video above once it begins.

Tuesday morning commuters may run into issues as downed trees and power lines from Monday's storm cause traffic impacts across the Chicago area, from Shorewood to Grant Park.

In Will County, I-55 near Channahon will remain closed for up to 12 hours after "several vehicles" became entangled in downed power lines, the Illinois State Police said. One person transported to the hospital for injuries, ISP added.

A post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, reported heavy backups and delays due to the closure.

Closed due to down wires in #I-55 on I-55 NB between North Riv Rd and US 6, solid traffic back to Lorenzo Rd #CHITraffic https://t.co/GCesNZoWap — TTWN Chicago (@TotalTrafficCHI) July 16, 2024

On West Polk Street in Chicago, a giant uprooted tree on a sidewalk had crushed a parked car. Near Grant Park, downed power lines had three lanes blocked at Northbound Columbus at Monroe, NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said.

According to Metra, riders Tuesday morning could expect delays due to storm aftermath, with the Electric Line seeing the biggest impacts.

In Lake County, Indiana, a woman suffered fatal injuries after a tree fell on her house, the Lake County coroner said.

"It's been years and years since we've seen something like this," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said late Monday.

Thousands remain without power as NWS set to survey damage sites

As of 9 a.m., over 100,000 ComEd customers remained without power, the utility company's outage map showed. The majority of those outages were in Cook County, where more than 90,000 outages were reported. Will County also saw a high number of outages, at more than 45,000.

According to a message posted to ComEd's website, it could take days before power is restored.

"We know some of you are without power and we appreciate your patience as crews work to restore outages," the message read. "Based on the history of similar storms of this size across the ComEd service area, we expect 80% of outages to be restored by Wednesday, 7/17/24, at 3 p.m., and the remaining customers restored by Friday, 7/19, at 6 p.m."

In Northwest Indiana, approximately 99,000 customers are without power, with the greatest impacts across Chesterton Crown Point, East Chicago, Gary Goshen, Griffith, Hammond, La Porte, Portage and Valparaiso.

"Severe storms overnight brought extremely high winds, rain and tornadic activity across the region, causing elevated electric power outages in our service area," a message on the utility's website said. "Damage includes downed wires and tree limbs and broken poles."

"All available NIPSCO crews are working to assess the damage, make the necessary repairs and restore power as safely and quickly as possible," the message went on to say.

An estimated time of when power would be restored was not provided.

In all, the Chicago area, which was under a "moderate" risk of severe weather -- a level that ranks four of five on the Storm Prediction's Severe Weather Scale -- saw as many as 15 tornado warnings Monday evening, from the suburbs to the city. NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman noted the widespread warnings and moderate risk was "rare" for July.

"Pretty much every single county had a tornado warning," Roman said.

According to Roman, the National Weather Service is set to survey more than 20 parts of the Chicago area where damage and possible circulations took place, though the effort could take days.

"There's going to be a lot of confirmation of tornadoes," Roman said. "We have to wait for the official confirmation from NWS."