Wildfire smoke from several different blazes is set to drift over the Chicago area in coming days, potentially impacting air quality in the region.

Those fires, which are burning in Canada and in parts of northern North Dakota and Minnesota, could send smoke high into the atmosphere, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

That smoke is then expected to begin drifting toward the Chicago area as a backdoor cold front begins to push toward the south, shifting winds out of the north and providing opportunity for that smoke to impact air quality in the region.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, that smoke could begin arriving Friday afternoon and will be especially noticeable in the evening Friday, though it could end up sticking around for a good chunk of the weekend.

Parts of Michigan and Wisconsin could even see heavy smoke from the fires, according to forecast models.

The NBC 5 Storm Team forecasts reveal that the smoke could remain aloft, which would result in some reduced air quality but would primarily cause hazy skies and the possibility of especially colorful sunsets in the Chicago area.

There is a possibility however that the smoke could mix down into lower levels of the atmosphere, which could degrade air quality and cause issues for some area residents.

According to AirNow’s Air Quality Index, Chicago’s air quality as of 2 p.m. was rated at a 61, or a “moderate” level, due to particulate pollution in the region.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

That trend is expected to continue into the weekend according to the website, meaning that those residents who are “unusually sensitive” to particle pollution should reduce activity levels, or shorten the amount of time that they spend outdoors.

In addition to the threat of wildfire smoke, there is also a possibility of some isolated showers and thunderstorms developing. Parts of the Chicago area, primarily those east of Interstate 55 and north of Interstate 80, are at a “marginal” risk of severe weather with those storms, as gusty winds and some hail are the main threats of any storms that fire on Friday evening.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information, and be sure to download the NBC Chicago app for real-time weather alerts sent directly to your mobile device.