Why was the sun so red in Chicago area? Here's what happened and why

Many in the Chicago area noticed a bright red sunrise Monday morning, but what caused the particularly colorful scene?

Turns out, it was likely from wildfire smoke lingering in the area.

Smoke from wildfires burning across Canada continued to make for hazy skies in Illinois Monday after it first began moving into the area last week.

Hazy skies due to the wildfires also persisted over the weekend and early Monday morning skies were still hazy, leading the sun to rise with a deep red hue.

"In addition to filtering the sunshine at times, this can result in spectacularly colorful sunrises & sunsets," the National Weather Service reported. That's because the smoke particles "scatter shorter wavelengths of light," including blue, purple, green and yellow, leaving longer wavelengths like red and orange to break through.

The phenomenon was also noted in 2023, when smoke from Canadian wildfires also made its way into the region.

NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Alicia Roman reported Chicago air quality was good Monday morning. However, later in the afternoon, it was expected to move into the "moderate" category, which is level two of six.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, "moderate" air quality, with an air quality index, or AQI, of between 51 and 100, poses a risk to some, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Roman noted light to moderate smoke would begin to move in around 5 p.m.

"Currently things look ok, but thicker smoke will move in in the afternoon hours," Roman said, as wind barbs push the smoke from Canada into Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois around 5 p.m.

Smoky and hazy conditions are expected to last into Tuesday morning and afternoon, Roman said.

Things will get decidedly warmer heading into the new work week, with readings soaring into the upper-80s on Monday under partly-to-mostly sunny skies, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Winds will shift out of the south to help usher in that warmer air, and things will remain on the steamy side heading into Tuesday as well.

Tuesday could see the chance for some scattered showers earlier in the day, but showers and even some thunderstorms could develop on Tuesday evening, according to forecast models.

As a result, most of the Chicago area is at a “marginal” risk for severe weather, according to the Storm Prediction Center, with gusty winds and hail possible with any storms that develop during that time period.

The chance of storms could persist in the forecast Wednesday and even into Thursday, and temperatures are expected to cool down significantly by Thursday, with highs dropping back into the upper-60s and low-70s.

Things will dry out by next weekend, with temperatures likely rising back into the mid-to-upper 70s, according to long-range forecast models.

