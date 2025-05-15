The Chicago area could see dangerously large hail on Thursday night, but what should drivers do if they’re caught in the elements?

Already on Thursday evening there have been multiple severe thunderstorm warnings to the west of the area, with hail up to two inches in diameter possible with those storms.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the National Weather Service, hail of that size is roughly the size of a lime or a medium-sized egg, and can be very dangerous to anyone caught outside in it.

In fact, the Storm Prediction Center has warned of the possibility of even larger hail within some supercell thunderstorms as they develop, with some areas potentially seeing hail up to the size of a baseball or even an apple, officials warn.

Motorists are urged to avoid travelling through severe thunderstorms, but if a driver is caught in the elements, what should they do?

Storms today may bring destructive hail as large as baseballs. Do you know what to do if you're caught in a hailstorm while driving? Here are a few tips. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ysb7DZc0cp — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) May 15, 2025

According to the National Weather Service, if a driver is caught out in a hail storm, the best course of action is to pull off the side of a road if at all possible, and importantly to point the vehicle into the oncoming wind.

The windshield is the strongest window in a vehicle and will offer the best protection against hail, according to the NWS.

Motorists in that situation are also urged to cover themselves with a jacket or a floor mat or another item to help protect themselves in the event that windows sustain damage or are shattered by the force of the hailstones.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Finally, motorists are urged to avoid parking under overpasses if possible, as it can block the flow of traffic and could increase the risk of a collision.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather updates here, and download the NBC Chicago app to get real-time weather alerts sent directly to your smartphone.