What happened to spring? Here's when Chicago area could see warmer temps

Chicago has gone nearly a week with below-average temperatures, but when could spring make its return?

Unfortunately for area residents, it won’t happen right away. As of Wednesday, the city of Chicago has seen below-average temperatures for six consecutive days, and that pattern is expected to hold for at least the next two days.

High temperatures Thursday and Friday aren’t expected to get out of the 40s, which is roughly 10 degrees colder than the area’s normal temperatures for early-to-mid April, according to the National Weather Service.

Relief from the cool temperatures is expected to arrive in the area by Saturday, with highs rising back into the 50s, according to forecast models.

The real warm-up will finally arrive on Sunday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s and on Monday with temperatures close to 70 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

That warm-up will be a bit short-lived, as a front will pass through the area and bring a chance of showers to the region on Monday night, dropping temperatures behind it.

Those readings are expected to dip, but not considerably, with highs in the 50s on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Things are expected to rebound quickly, with highs back into the 60s on Thursday and into the following weekend.

By April 19, the daily average high temperature in Chicago will eclipse the 60-degree mark for the first time this season, with average highs rising into the 70s by mid-May.