For several days, the Chicago area has been gripped by scorching temperatures and suffocating humidity, but is relief finally in sight?

According to the National Weather Service, an extreme heat warning will expire at midnight in Cook County, and heat advisories will expire in most of the area as well.

Still, other threats could emerge in the forecast in coming days, with multiple chances of severe thunderstorms in the Chicago area that could bring gusty winds and heavy rain.

Here is a timeline of how things are expected to unfold in coming days.

Monday Afternoon

The aforementioned heat advisories and warnings remain in effect for the Chicago area on Monday, with heat indices of up to 105 degrees possible in the city and in excess of 100 degrees elsewhere in the area.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in most of Wisconsin, but the front causing that watch will remain north of the area, according to forecast models.

Monday Night

The Chicago area will have to deal with one more evening of uncomfortable weather, as the “feels-like” temperature in the area could remain in the 90s until nearly midnight, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

A portion of the Chicago area, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and northern Cook counties, do have a marginal risk of severe weather Monday night and into Tuesday morning, but most storms should remain north of the state line between Wisconsin and Illinois.

Tuesday Morning

Slightly cooler conditions are possible in the morning hours, though heat indices will still likely be in the low-to-mid 80s at daybreak.

A heat advisory will remain in effect in Kankakee County in Illinois, as well as Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana, until 7 p.m. The National Weather Service warned that the front that will bring a small amount of relief to the area will not arrive in the southern suburbs until the evening hours, paving the way for one more day with heat indices of around 100 degrees in those areas.

Parts of the northern suburbs could see an isolated shower or two in the morning hours as the front slowly sags southward.

Tuesday Afternoon

The entire Chicago area will be at a marginal risk of severe weather as the front pushes southward from Wisconsin, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The main threats of any storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts and heavy rain, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

As for high temperatures, readings are still expected to be in the low-90s across the Chicago area, with slightly lower humidity that will allow heat indices to finally ease slightly, according to forecast models.

Areas to the south of Interstate 80 could see slightly warmer conditions leading into the overnight hours.

Wednesday

The forecast for Wednesday will essentially set the pattern for the remainder of the week. Highs are expected to be in the upper-80s or the low-90s, but the main threat will be a persistent chance of showers and thunderstorms, which will pop up throughout the afternoon and evening hours.

The entire Chicago area is at a marginal risk of severe weather, with the main threats again being gusty winds and heavy rain, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Thursday/Friday

The Chicago area’s forecast will be largely unchanged, with scattered showers and storms possible and high temperatures again in the upper-80s and low-90s.

Saturday/Sunday

Rain chances will likely subside for the early part of the weekend, but temperatures will still be on the warm side, with highs in the upper-80s.

Sunday could see a chance of showers and storms emerge again in the forecast, with similar temperatures and humidity.

Next Week

It appears the Chicago area will finally see some cooler readings Monday and then into the new week, though highs remain in the low-to-mid 80s.

More importantly, low temperatures will drop back into the 60s during the overnights, giving at least some relief.