The Chicago area is set to experience quite the weather rollercoaster in coming days, with wild temperature swings and a chance for some severe weather.

The warmest temperatures and the main threat of severe weather will arrive in the area on Friday, with readings soaring to their highest levels of the year and then being followed by a cold front that will bring showers, thunderstorms, and significantly cooler weather in the days ahead.

Here’s a timeline of what to expect this week.

Thursday Afternoon

Gusty winds and cloudy skies are expected to persist throughout the day, with high temperatures rising into the low-to-mid 60s across the Chicago area, according to forecast models.

Scattered showers could also potentially develop in the area, but heavy rain isn’t really expected during the afternoon hours according to forecast models.

Thursday Night

Showers will mostly clear out of the area, but it will remain cloudy and temperatures will remain on the mild side, with lows overnight in the upper-50s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Friday Morning

Some showers could re-fire before daybreak in the Chicago area, but there is also a chance for some isolated thunderstorms in the area, some of which could be on the strong side.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, there is a small chance of some severe weather in the far-western suburbs of the Chicago area, with the main threats being gusty winds and some hail.

Those showers and storms are largely expected to clear out of the area ahead of sunrise.

Friday Afternoon

As a cold front moves closer to the area, some pop-up showers are expected to form in front of it, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

When it isn’t raining, temperatures could potentially be the warmest readings Chicago has seen so far this year, with highs perhaps reaching into the low-80s in the city and suburbs.

Those residents that enjoy the warm weather should certainly soak it in, because it isn’t expected to last.

Friday Evening/Saturday Morning:

The main event for weather will start to develop late Friday and could stick around until early Saturday as the cold front arrives in force.

The first threat will be the potential for severe weather, with the entire area currently at a “slight” risk of severe thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

All severe weather threats are on the table for the storms, including gusty winds, damaging hail and a non-zero chance of tornadoes.

Once those storms move out of the area, the cold front will help to drop temperature considerably, paving the way for a cool and often rainy weekend ahead.

Saturday:

Saturday could potentially still see some scattered showers in the area, especially in parts of the region south of the city of Chicago, and highs are only expected to be in the mid-to-upper 50s.

Sunday:

Easter Sunday is expected to be a rainy affair across the area, with widespread showers persisting through most of the day.

Temperatures will also be on the cool side again, with highs in the low-to-mid 50s, according to forecast models.

Monday:

Showers should end early in the day, with temperatures warming up slightly into the upper-50s or the low-60s.