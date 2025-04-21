It’s going to be a wet and chaotic week in the Chicago area, as multiple rounds of showers, thunderstorms and even severe weather could occur.

The main threat for severe weather is currently believed to be on Tuesday, but vertical development of thunderstorms could repeatedly happen until the weekend, which means there are more chances of isolated strong-to-severe storms in coming days.

Finally by Saturday things may calm down a bit, but cooler temps will be the price to pay for the lowered chance of rain.

Here’s what you need to know, day-by-day.

Tuesday Morning:

The Storm Prediction Center has most of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin at a “marginal” risk of severe weather during the morning commute Tuesday.

That area includes McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane and Cook counties, as well as parts of LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties, according to SPC guidance.

According to forecast models, the main threats with any strong-to-severe storms that develop will be wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour and isolated hail, though there isn’t an expectation of tornadic development at this time.

Parts of the Chicago area not included in that group of counties could still see showers and thunderstorms, according to the SPC.

Tuesday Afternoon:

More showers and thunderstorms are expected to fire out ahead of a storm system sweeping toward the Chicago area from the upper Great Plains, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

This round of rain will be less organized and isn’t expected to pose much of a threat of widespread precipitation or severe weather, according to model guidance.

Tuesday Evening/Wednesday Morning:

The Chicago area is currently the epicenter of what NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Brant Miller termed a “zone of convergence,” in which competing air masses push up against one another and expand upward, allowing for the repeated development of showers and thunderstorms over the same area.

This will once again rear its head late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with extensive showers and thunderstorms forming overnight and continually inundating areas with rain, some of which could be heavy at times.

The main area that could see that rain would be once again in communities north of Interstate 80, though the entire Chicago area could see rain.

Wednesday Afternoon/Evening:

After a brief dry spell, more showers and storms are expected across most of the area, especially in areas north of Interstate 80.

High temperatures will certainly be on the warm side in the region, rising into the low-to-mid 70s for the second day in a row, according to forecast models.

Thursday:

The highest likelihood of a respite from the wet weather could come on Thursday, though there is still a chance of some widely scattered showers, especially later in the day.

High temperatures Thursday are expected to be in the mid-to-upper 70s, with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Friday:

The chance of showers and thunderstorms comes roaring back for a grand finale of sorts, with widespread rain and gusty wind expected as a bigger storm system approaches.

At this time, the Storm Prediction Center has not flagged an opportunity for severe weather, but there could still be strong storms in the forecast, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s across the area.

Saturday/Sunday:

The passage of that system will likely usher in a cooler and drier weekend, though there is still a possibility of some rain occurring late Sunday night, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

High temperatures Saturday are expected to reach into the upper-50s, while Sunday could see readings in the mid-to-upper 60s, according to forecast models.