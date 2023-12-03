Sunday to see wet, dreary conditions, but warmer temps are on the way

The Chicago area is starting out with plenty of precipitation and foggy conditions on Sunday, but there could be a bit of sunny relief in the forecast for later in the week.

Before the area gets there, several more rounds of rain, mixed precipitation and even snow are on deck, starting with Sunday morning. A clear line divides rain from mixed precipitation in the northern and western suburbs of the city, especially out near DeKalb and LaSalle County, with temperatures hovering right around the freezing mark in those locations.

Some snow is expected with that system, but rain and mixed precipitation will continue through the late morning or even into the early afternoon in some locations.

The precipitation is expected to end by this afternoon, but cloudy conditions will persist for the remainder of the day, according to forecast models.

Temperatures are expected to be right around their seasonal averages, with readings in the low-40s across the area.

That pattern is expected to continue through at least midweek, with cloudy conditions expected Monday before some peeks of sunshine in the afternoon, according to forecast models.

Late Monday and into Tuesday, another brief system will move through the area, bringing rain and then snow across the region as temperatures dip overnight. That system could cause some light accumulations of snow across the area before it departs late Tuesday morning.

The snow isn’t expected to last long, with temperatures once again in the low-40s on Tuesday.

By Thursday however, a warm-up will finally arrive, with sunny conditions and highs rising into the low-50s in the Chicago area. That will also be the case Friday, though another weather system could cause temperatures to dip back into the 40s by next weekend.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information.