Snowfall Totals: The Latest Snow Accumulation Reports From Across the Chicago Area

As the winter storm comes to an end for the Chicago area Friday, snowfall totals have come in from around the state of Illinois, with several areas receiving four or more inches of snow accumulation in the last day.

According to the National Weather Service, areas around Chicago saw anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow, while spots in Indiana had up to 9 inches of snowfall.

Here are the most up-to-date snowfall totals:

Cook County:

Chicago (Douglas Park) - 2.6 inches

Chicago (Midway Airport) - 3.8 inches

Chicago (O'Hare Airport) - 2.9 inches

Chicago Ridge - 4.1 inches

Elk Grove Village – 3.2 inches

Evanston - 3.5 inches

Homewood - 3.9 inches

Lansing - 4.7 inches

Lincolnwood - 4.5 inches

Mount Prospect - 2.8 inches

Niles - 4 inches

Oak Lawn – 3.9 inches

Oak Park - 3.8 inches

Park Forest - 5 inches

Palatine - 2 inches

Roselle – 4 inches

West Ridge - 3.5 inches

DeKalb County:

Somonauk – 4.3 inches

DuPage County:

Clarendon Hills - 2.8 inches

Glen Ellyn - 3.5 inches

Naperville - 3 inches

West Chicago – 3 inches

Winfield - 3.7 inches

Grundy County:

Carbon Hill - 3.2 inches

Kane County:

Aurora - 3 inches

Batavia – 5.2 inches

Elgin - 2.5 inches

St. Charles – 4 inches

Kankakee County:

Bourbonnais – 4 inches

Bradley – 5.2 inches

Kankakee – 5.2 inches

LaSalle County:

Streator - 6 inches

Ottawa - 3 inches

Livingston County:

Chatsworth – 5 inches

Will County:

Joliet - 4.4 inches

Mokena - 3.5 inches

Peotone – 4.3 inches

Plainfield – 3.3 inches

Rockdale - 4.3 inches

Romeoville (NWS Offices) – 3.7 inches

Indiana:

Jasper County:

Rensselaer - 8 inches

Lake County:

Crown Point - 5.4 inches

Hobart - 7.5 inches

Lowell - 6 inches

Schererville - 5 inches

Newton County:

Kentland - 7.2 inches

Morocco - 9 inches

Porter County:

Chesterton - 6 inches

Porter - 5.5 inches

Valparaiso – 3.3 inches