Snowfall Totals: The Latest Snow Accumulation Reports From Across the Chicago Area

As the winter storm comes to an end for the Chicago area Friday, snowfall totals have come in from around the state of Illinois, with several areas receiving four or more inches of snow accumulation in the last day.
According to the National Weather Service, areas around Chicago saw anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow, while spots in Indiana had up to 9 inches of snowfall.
Here are the most up-to-date snowfall totals:
Cook County:
Chicago (Douglas Park) - 2.6 inches
Chicago (Midway Airport) - 3.8 inches
Chicago (O'Hare Airport) - 2.9 inches
Chicago Ridge - 4.1 inches
Elk Grove Village – 3.2 inches
Evanston - 3.5 inches
Homewood - 3.9 inches
Lansing - 4.7 inches
Lincolnwood - 4.5 inches
Mount Prospect - 2.8 inches
Niles - 4 inches
Oak Lawn – 3.9 inches
Oak Park - 3.8 inches
Park Forest - 5 inches
Palatine - 2 inches
Roselle – 4 inches
West Ridge - 3.5 inches
DeKalb County:
Somonauk – 4.3 inches
DuPage County:
Clarendon Hills - 2.8 inches
Glen Ellyn - 3.5 inches
Naperville - 3 inches
West Chicago – 3 inches
Winfield - 3.7 inches
Grundy County:
Carbon Hill - 3.2 inches
Kane County:
Aurora - 3 inches
Batavia – 5.2 inches
Elgin - 2.5 inches
St. Charles – 4 inches
Kankakee County:
Bourbonnais – 4 inches
Bradley – 5.2 inches
Kankakee – 5.2 inches
LaSalle County:
Streator - 6 inches
Ottawa - 3 inches
Livingston County:
Chatsworth – 5 inches
Will County:
Joliet - 4.4 inches
Mokena - 3.5 inches
Peotone – 4.3 inches
Plainfield – 3.3 inches
Rockdale - 4.3 inches
Romeoville (NWS Offices) – 3.7 inches
Indiana:
Jasper County:
Rensselaer - 8 inches
Lake County:
Crown Point - 5.4 inches
Hobart - 7.5 inches
Lowell - 6 inches
Schererville - 5 inches
Newton County:
Kentland - 7.2 inches
Morocco - 9 inches
Porter County:
Chesterton - 6 inches
Porter - 5.5 inches
Valparaiso – 3.3 inches