A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for part of the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon, with the potential for more severe weather also looming later in the day.

The warning was issued for McHenry County until 2 p.m. A line of severe storms was located from Roscoe to near Belvidere and moving east at 50 mph. The storms bring with them wind gusts of up to 60 mph.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Kenosha County and northern Lake County were also under a warning until 2:30 p.m.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of the Chicago area was under a “marginal” risk of severe storms on Tuesday, with damaging winds, a limited hail risk and a non-zero tornado threat all in play.

The larger risk, however, sits just after 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Still, scattered showers and a few storms were moving across the region early Tuesday afternoon, with the highest coverage sitting on the northwest edge of the Chicago area. Lightning strikes, hail and gusty winds were all possible with the earlier storms.

Scattered showers and a few storms will move across the region early this afternoon, with the highest coverage in the dark blue shaded area. Additional storms (a few near severe) are expected after 4 PM. #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/cXtHWwCne5 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) June 3, 2025

Showers could start to develop on Tuesday evening as the front slowly churns toward the Chicago area, but the main event will likely occur late Tuesday night and even into Wednesday morning, with strong-to-severe thunderstorms possible, especially in areas to the west of the city.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to the SPC guidance, McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and most of Will counties are all included in that risk category, though showers and storms could still impact Kankakee County and parts of northwest Indiana Wednesday.

Gusty winds of up to 60 miles per hour are possible with the strongest storms, along with a limited hail risk. A “non-zero” tornado threat also exists according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, along with a chance of localized flooding from heavy rains impacting the region.

The rain could persist well into Wednesday morning across the area, along with cooler temperatures as highs should only be in the 70s, a trend that will continue for most of the week, according to forecast models.

The storms were met with above-average, summery temperatures on Tuesday, with highs once again soaring into the upper-80s and humid conditions prevailing during the day.

Wildfire smoke, which has been impacting the area for several days, will start to be blown away by the approaching storm front, and while it could reemerge as a threat in coming days, skies will clear of the smoke at least temporarily, according to forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information, and download the NBC Chicago app for real-time weather alerts sent directly to your phone.