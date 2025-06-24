An unsettled summery weather pattern will lead to persistent chances for showers and thunderstorms this week in the Chicago area, with severe weather possible on multiple days.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the entire Chicago area will be at a “marginal” risk of severe weather every day through at least Thursday night, with the hot and humid conditions helping to fuel pop-up showers and storms.

The main threats of those storms will likely be heavy downpours and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, isolated-to-scattered showers and thunderstorms could persist well into the evening and overnight hours, with occasional severe storms possible as a front slowly sags its way through the Chicago area.

That rain could stick around into Wednesday morning, and then after a brief lull the threat of showers and storms will emerge again in the forecast in the afternoon and evening hours, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Thursday will once again see the “marginal threat” of severe weather, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats with any storms that develop.

The unsettled weather could stick around into the weekend, with high temperatures remaining in the upper-80s and low-90s and pop-up showers and storms possible in the afternoon and evening hours.

After one more spike in the heat on Sunday, with readings in the low-to-mid 90s, relief could finally arrive from the heat and humidity early next week, with highs dropping back into the low-80s by Tuesday, according to extended forecast models.

