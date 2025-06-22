Amid a summer heat wave in the Chicago area, some truly eye-popping heat index readings were recorded around the region.

According to data published by the National Weather Service and gleaned from trained weather spotters, the highest heat index recorded Saturday occurred in Beecher, located in Will County, where the “feels-like” temperature was a scorching 110 degrees.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The city of Chicago wasn’t far behind, with multiple locations in North Park and Lincoln Park tracking heat indices of 109 degrees and 108 degrees, respectively.

Northwest Indiana also felt the brunt of the scorching heat, with Gary’s airport recording a heat index of 109 degrees, according to NWS officials.

Here is a recap of some of the warmest heat indices from around the Chicago area.

Cook County:

Chicago (Lincoln Park) – 108 degrees

Chicago (North Park) – 109 degrees

Chicago (Midway International Airport) – 104 degrees

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Chicago (O’Hare International Airport) – 106 degrees

An extreme heat warning will go into effect for Chicago and Cook County Saturday, with heat watches and advisories also going into effect. Kevin Jeanes breaks down what to expect.

DuPage County:

Clarendon Hills – 108 degrees

DuPage Airport – 105 degrees

Grundy County:

Morris Airport – 107 degrees

Kane County:

Sugar Grove – 108 degrees

Kankakee County:

Union Hill – 108 degrees

Kendall County:

Yorkville – 108 degrees

Lake County:

Antioch – 107 degrees

Lincolnshire – 107 degrees

Long Grove – 109 degrees

Waukegan Airport – 106 degrees

As a dangerous heat wave approaches the Chicago area, NBC 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Brant Miller takes a look at why temperatures will remain so high overnight.

LaSalle County:

Peru – 107 degrees

McHenry County:

Harvard – 107 degrees

Will County:

Beecher – 110 degrees

Joliet Airport – 107 degrees

Romeoville (NWS Office) – 110 degrees

Shorewood – 107 degrees

Indiana

Lake County:

Gary Airport – 109 degrees

Porter County:

Portage – 106 degrees