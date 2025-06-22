Amid a summer heat wave in the Chicago area, some truly eye-popping heat index readings were recorded around the region.
According to data published by the National Weather Service and gleaned from trained weather spotters, the highest heat index recorded Saturday occurred in Beecher, located in Will County, where the “feels-like” temperature was a scorching 110 degrees.
The city of Chicago wasn’t far behind, with multiple locations in North Park and Lincoln Park tracking heat indices of 109 degrees and 108 degrees, respectively.
Northwest Indiana also felt the brunt of the scorching heat, with Gary’s airport recording a heat index of 109 degrees, according to NWS officials.
Here is a recap of some of the warmest heat indices from around the Chicago area.
Cook County:
Chicago (Lincoln Park) – 108 degrees
Chicago (North Park) – 109 degrees
Chicago (Midway International Airport) – 104 degrees
Chicago (O’Hare International Airport) – 106 degrees
DuPage County:
Clarendon Hills – 108 degrees
DuPage Airport – 105 degrees
Grundy County:
Morris Airport – 107 degrees
Kane County:
Sugar Grove – 108 degrees
Kankakee County:
Union Hill – 108 degrees
Kendall County:
Yorkville – 108 degrees
Lake County:
Antioch – 107 degrees
Lincolnshire – 107 degrees
Long Grove – 109 degrees
Waukegan Airport – 106 degrees
LaSalle County:
Peru – 107 degrees
McHenry County:
Harvard – 107 degrees
Will County:
Beecher – 110 degrees
Joliet Airport – 107 degrees
Romeoville (NWS Office) – 110 degrees
Shorewood – 107 degrees
Indiana
Lake County:
Gary Airport – 109 degrees
Porter County:
Portage – 106 degrees