As the Chicago area remains under a tornado watch, O’Hare International Airport has a ground stop in place.

According to the FAA, the ground stop will hold all flights inbound for O’Hare for at least one hour due to the threat of strong-to-severe thunderstorms in the area.

That ground stop could be extended as it concludes at 6:15 p.m., but that determination has not yet been made, officials said.

Other Midwest airports, including in Minneapolis, have similar delays in place due to the threat of storms and due to gusty winds, according to the FAA.

The entire Chicago area is under a tornado watch until 10 p.m., though there is also a threat of damaging hail up to three inches in diameter and wind gusts in excess of 70 miles per hour, according to officials.

