Multiple tornado touchdowns have been reported by weather spotters in Illinois amid an outbreak of severe weather Wednesday.

According to the latest reports from the University of Michigan’s Climate and Space Sciences and Engineering school, at least four tornadoes have been reported in areas to the west of Springfield.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Two of those tornadoes were reported near the community of Jacksonville, with other touchdowns reported in Literberry and Philadelphia.

Another tornado was reported near the town of Mason City, approximately halfway between Peoria and Springfield in central Illinois.

Touchdown reports will need to be finalized by the National Weather Service in coming days.

Numerous other tornado warnings have been issued throughout the area, as a powerful line of showers and thunderstorms pushes its way through the region on Wednesday afternoon.

There were no immediate reports of damage with the tornadoes, but warnings continue in areas east of Springfield and near Decatur as the storms approach the Chicago area.

Parts of the Chicago area, including Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois and all of northwest Indiana, are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Those areas are considered to be at an “enhanced risk” of severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center, with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain possible in the afternoon hours.