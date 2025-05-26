Chicago-area residents should be treated to pleasant weather for Memorial Day observances, but a pattern change will soon emerge.

Currently, an area of high-pressure is parked over the Midwest, steering rain to the south and allowing residents to enjoy pleasant temperatures and partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

That pattern is expected to hold Monday, with readings climbing into the mid-60s near the city and even into the low-70s in the far western and southern suburbs, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Readings will be cooler near Lake Michigan, with water temperatures still in the 50s, so residents enjoying watersports and swimming are urged to use caution when on the water Monday afternoon.

On Monday night, the first hints of a pattern change will begin to emerge as clouds start to build into the area, but no rain is expected as the abbreviated work week begins on Tuesday, according to forecast models.

Late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, showers will begin to develop and will become more widespread heading into Wednesday morning, with most of the Chicago area expecting at least an inch or more of rain before the system finally spins out of the area Thursday.

That rain is sorely needed, as Chicago is currently running approximately 2.5 inches behind its typical monthly rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures during the week are expected to be on the cool side, rising only into the mid-60s on Tuesday and then only into the low-60s on Wednesday, according to forecast models.

Another pattern change is expected to emerge by Friday however as warmer and more humid air could begin to build into the area, pushing temperatures into the upper-70s to wrap up the week and even potentially into the low-80s by Sunday, according to long-range forecast models.

