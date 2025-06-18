What to Know A flash flood watch has been issued for most of the Chicago area, with heavy rains possible

A tornado watch is in effect for most of central and southern Illinois, though it could be extended further north

Areas east of Interstate 55 are at greatest risk of tornadoes and other severe weather

Severe thunderstorms could hammer the Chicago area Wednesday, bringing a risk of tornadoes, damaging winds and flash flooding to the region.

A tornado watch has been issued for Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois until 7 p.m., along with Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties in Indiana.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, DuPage, Cook, Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois.

Multiple tornado warnings have already been issued in western and central Illinois, including one for a confirmed tornado near Jacksonville.

While the entire area is at some risk of severe weather, areas to the east and south of Interstate 55, including parts of Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois and all of northwest Indiana, are at an “enhanced” risk of severe storms.

Those areas are at the biggest risk of tornadoes and damaging winds, though flash flooding are possible.

Here are the latest updates: