Scorching heat and high humidity have made for miserable conditions for Illinois residents, but it could be posing another threat too.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the high temperatures could potentially cause pavement to buckle on area roadways, causing hazardous conditions for motorists caught unaware of the damage to the road’s surface.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Already multiple such incidents have been reported in the Midwest, including in Franklin, Wisconsin, where pavement buckling led to the closure of Highway 100 on Monday afternoon. Illinois residents are also feeling the heat, as pavement buckled on Theodore Street in Joliet, leading to its closure between Dearborn Street and Nicholson Street.

According to Joliet police, IDOT workers are responding to the scene, though there is no timeline for repairs on the roadway.

An IDOT press release laid out what leads to the potential for buckled pavement.

“Pavement failures or blowouts occur when prolonged high temperatures cause the road to expand and buckle up or blow out, resulting in uneven driving surfaces,” officials said.

IDOT also warns that “precipitation and humidity increase the potential for buckling,” and both of those could certainly be a factor in coming days. While temperatures are going to decrease slightly from their peak in recent days, highs are still expected to rise to around 90 degrees for most of this week and into the weekend.

Complicating matters, chances for showers and thunderstorms will also enter the forecast, with a “marginal” risk for severe weather on both Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Any storms that develop could bring heavy rains and gusty winds to the area, and that rain could exacerbate issues with roadways, officials warn.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

IDOT reminds motorists that pavement failures can be reported by calling its hotline at 800-452-4368, or by calling 911 and reporting any incidents to local police departments.