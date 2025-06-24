Chicago Severe Weather

Ground stop issued at O'Hare due to thunderstorms

By NBC Chicago Staff

The bright colorful sun reflects off of the terminal building at Chicago’s O’hare Airport in Illinois.

A ground stop was implemented at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport due to thunderstorms in the area.

According to the FAA, flights were held at their departing airports due to the storms, which are popping up throughout the Chicago area on Tuesday evening.

The ground stop was ultimately in place for approximately one hour before being allowed to expire at 7 p.m. The stop is contributing to delays of up to 45 minutes on flights arriving in Chicago, according to officials.

The entire Chicago area is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather Tuesday, with gusty winds and heavy rain the main threats, according to the Storm Prediction Center. A severe thunderstorm warning was issued in LaSalle County for a storm producing winds of up to 60 miles per hour.

