Ground stop lifted at O'Hare, but delays still expected, FAA says

A ground stop has been lifted at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, but delays are still being reported.

According to the FAA, all flights departing for the airport were held at their originating airports due to the windy conditions, which occurred ahead of a storm front that’s expected to sweep through the area Tuesday.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The ground stop was lifted at 3 p.m., but the FAA warned passengers of potential delays of up to 45 minutes on flights departing for the airport.

A series of showers and thunderstorms impacted the far northern suburbs of Chicago on Tuesday afternoon, sparking severe thunderstorm warnings in McHenry and Lake County, with wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour in some locations.

More than 4,000 customers were without power after the storms rolled through, according to ComEd.

Parts of the Chicago area remain at a “marginal” risk of severe weather as the front approaches, with gusty winds and a limited hail risk both in play with any storms that develop, along with a chance of localized flooding from heavy rain.