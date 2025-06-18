The FAA has issued a ground stop at Chicago’s Midway Airport amid the threat of severe weather in the Chicago area.
Flights departing for Midway Airport are being held at their originating airports until at least 2 p.m., with an extension of that ground stop possible, according to the FAA.
At Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, there is a ground delay in place, with an average delay of nearly two hours in departing flights because of severe weather.
We will continue to update this story with details as they become available.
