It may be halfway through spring, but chilly overnight temps could threaten outdoor plants, prompting a frost advisory in parts of the Chicago area.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will go into effect in DeKalb, Kane, McHenry and Lake counties at 1 a.m. Friday and remain in effect until 8 a.m.

Boone, Ogle and Winnebago counties are also covered by the advisory, with low temperatures expected to plunge into the 30s overnight.

According to the advisory, sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left unprotected from the cold temperatures.

According to officials at Iowa State University, plants like vegetables and annuals are most likely to be impacted by a frost. For plants that can’t be brought indoors, it is recommended to protect them using sheets, blankets, towels, tarps or other materials, including cardboard.

Most perennials don’t require protection, as they can typically tolerate colder temperatures, according to the school.

Other parts of the area will see slightly warmer overnight temperatures, but the cold isn’t going to last for long, as it’s expected high temperatures could soon rise into the 80s by next week, according to forecast models.