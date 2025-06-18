With several potential rounds of showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be severe, most of the Chicago area is now under a flood watch.

According to the National Weather Service, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties will be under a flood watch until 8 p.m. due to “excessive rainfall” in the forecast.

The anticipation is that creeks and streams could rise quickly due to heavy rain, with flooding focusing on poor drainage areas such as underpasses and low-lying streets and roadways across the Chicago area.

Most of the Chicago area is at varying threats of severe weather on Wednesday, with most of the area at a “marginal” risk, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Areas further to the south and east of the city, including Will and Kankakee counties in Illinois, along with all of northwest Indiana, are at an “enhanced” risk of severe storms.

In addition to the heavy rainfall, storms that form could cause damaging winds in excess of 60 miles per hour, along with the threat of isolated tornadoes.

The main window for severe weather is likely to occur in the early-to-mid afternoon across the area, though scattered showers and storms could potentially lead to a diminished severe threat in some locations, especially to the northwest of the city.

Still, residents are being urged to keep their guard up for any severe weather, and residents can download the NBC Chicago app for live weather updates and up-to-the-minute radar images from the approaching storms.