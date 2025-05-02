Originally it appeared that a low-pressure system bringing waves of showers and storms to the Chicago area would be gone by the weekend, but that’s all changed.

That’s because the low-pressure system that’s caused the rainy weather in recent days has become disconnected from the jet stream, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team, and as a result it’s going to linger in place for several days and in fact could even “retrograde” back toward the Chicago area, drifting slowly to the west.

As a result, several waves of showers and storms are expected to persist throughout the weekend and potentially even into Monday and Tuesday, with cool conditions and gusty winds also expected.

Friday will start on the dry side but scattered showers are expected to arrive just before daybreak and stick around for the morning commute, potentially making for soggy conditions on area roadways.

Another wave of showers is expected to arrive in the late afternoon and early evening, and even after it moves out, it’s expected that cloud cover will continue to stick around into the weekend.

By Saturday, that low-pressure system will drift back over the Chicago area, and as a result of the circulation around the central low, winds will shift off of Lake Michigan, dropping temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s across the area, according to forecast models.

Chances of scattered showers are going to persist even into Monday, with temperatures slowly warming back into the low-60s, according to forecast models.

Tuesday the system should finally depart the area and temperatures will climb upward as a result, with readings in the upper-60s and low-70s expected for the middle of the week.

After several days of dry conditions, another chance of rain will enter the forecast late in the week and could even stick around into the weekend.

