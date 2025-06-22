Relief from the extreme heat facing the Chicago area remains several days away as advisories and warnings remain in effect.

All of Cook County, including the city of Chicago, is under an extreme heat warning Sunday, as are Kenosha County in Wisconsin and LaPorte County in northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.

The rest of the Chicago area remains under a heat advisory, with heat indices approaching or exceeding 100 degrees, as air temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s to wrap up the weekend.

According to forecast models, the humidity levels in the Chicago area will be slightly lower Sunday than they were Saturday, but air temperatures are expected to be even warmer, with the city’s forecasted high at 96 degrees, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. That would push the heat index to nearly 105 degrees, leading to health concerns for area residents.

The record high temperature for June 22 in the city of Chicago is 97 degrees, set back in 1988, and that record could be in jeopardy on Sunday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Wind gusts will also ease up slightly, but will still be clocked at upwards of 30 miles per hour at times, according to forecast models.

A remaining concern for residents is that the heat won’t subside in the overnight hours. Heat indices could remain in the 90s until well after sunset, and nighttime lows may not even make it out of the 80s overnight and into Monday morning, especially in more urban areas.

Monday will once again see air temperatures soar into the upper-90s, and again the city of Chicago could threaten its daily temperature record, which was set at 97 degrees in 1930.

Air temperatures will start to decrease beginning Tuesday, with highs in the low-90s, but the emerging threat will be one of showers and thunderstorms, which could occur intermittently over the course of several days as a stalled out front over Wisconsin could push rain toward the Chicago area.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, parts of the northern suburbs will be at a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Monday, with gusty winds the main threats with any storms that develop. That “marginal” threat will expand area-wide by Tuesday, with intermittent rain possible amid the continued heat and humidity.

Air temperatures for most of the work week will settle into the upper-80s and low-90s, with frequent chances of scattered showers and storms persisting through Friday, according to extended forecast models.

