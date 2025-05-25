The Chicago area woke up to cloudy skies and even scattered showers on Sunday, but will Memorial Day follow the same pattern?

Before the region gets to the day of observance, Sunday will feature cloudy skies early, but those clouds will slowly clear out of the area, paving the way for partly-to-mostly sunny conditions for the remainder of the day.

High temperatures will be below their seasonal averages, with readings in the low-to-mid 60s and cooler along the shores of Lake Michigan, according to forecast models.

Low temperatures overnight will also be below average, dipping into the mid-to-upper 40s, though conditions are expected to be clear and dry.

For Memorial Day itself, things will start out bright, with partly-to-mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 60s across the area, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. After the noon hour, it is expected that clouds will slowly start to build into the area, but no rain is expected as residents attend parades and other observances in honor of the day.

Most of the week to come will feature similar conditions, with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies and chances of rain in the forecast on both Tuesday and Wednesday, along with highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures will remain cooler along Lake Michigan on both days.

Another chance of showers will emerge in the forecast Thursday, with temperatures warming into the upper-60s and low-70s, then a more serious warm-up will begin on Friday, with readings in the upper-70s and even the low-80s across the area.

That will pave the way for a much warmer weekend, with highs reaching into the 80s by Sunday and then remaining there into next week, with rain exiting the forecast after Friday according to forecast models.

