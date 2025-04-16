Parts of the Chicago area could see multiple chances of severe storms in coming days, with large hail and gusty winds the primary threats.

Before the region gets to that point, Wednesday will be a mostly dry day, with temperatures in the mid-50s, according to forecast models.

Thursday will be a different story, as rain and thunderstorm chances increase into the early afternoon hours. Some of the far-western suburbs of Chicago will be at a “marginal” risk of severe storms, though the main threat of nasty weather will exist in Iowa and in parts of western Illinois, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The main threats with any storms that develop will be large hail, though gusty winds could also pose a threat during the afternoon hours.

Friday will see multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Current forecast models indicate that the entire area is at a “slight” chance of severe weather, the second of five levels of severe storm probability the SPC uses.

The northern parts of the Chicago area could see a round of showers and potentially strong thunderstorms during the overnight hours on Friday morning, while a more widespread chance of showers and strong-to-severe thunderstorms won’t emerge until late Friday evening or even Saturday morning.

Both gusty winds and damaging hail are possible with those storms, but a tornado cannot be ruled out, according to forecast models.

High temperatures are expected to top out in the upper-70s and low-80s on Friday, with wind gusts in excess of 30 miles per hour and mostly dry conditions during the daylight hours, according to forecast models.

After the cold front passes through the area Saturday morning, temperatures will drop significantly, but there will be chances for rain throughout the weekend. Highs will only be in the mid-50s across most of the area, with the south suburbs seeing a chance of showers on Saturday and then a more widespread rain event hitting the region on Sunday, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

By Monday the rain will be mostly cleared out, with temperatures rising back into the 60s by Tuesday.

Be sure to download the NBC Chicago app for live weather updates, push alerts for severe weather, and the latest radar images to help you plan for the week ahead.