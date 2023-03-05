Showers Expected Late Sunday, With Warmer Temperatures to Kick Off Work Week

Sunday should see a mix of clouds and sunshine in the Chicago area, but our next storm system will arrive late in the day, bringing showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two to the region.

According to the latest forecast models, dense fog that is impacting the south suburbs and northwest Indiana should burn off in the mid-morning hours, paving the way for a day that will see a mix of clouds and sun across the area.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-upper 40s, with some locations approaching 50 degrees.

Clouds will continue to build through the afternoon and into the evening, and later Sunday night the system will arrive in force, bringing widespread rain to the area.

Some brief thunderstorms could also pop up as the system pushes through, according to forecast models.

Clouds will continue to stick around into Monday, with a few scattered showers potentially popping up, but conditions will remain mostly dry as temperatures soar, rising into the upper-50s and even the low-60s.

Unfortunately for warm weather fans, that trend will not continue, with readings falling back to their seasonal levels in the low-to-mid 40s for a good chunk of the coming work week. By Friday things may cool off just a bit, with another weather system threatening to bring rain or perhaps some snow showers to the region.

For all the latest weather information, be sure to stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team, and to download the NBC Chicago app.