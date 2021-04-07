Chicago Forecast

Chicago Forecast: Rain, Storms Remain in Forecast for Coming Days

The Chicago area saw its fair share of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, but the wet weather is only just beginning in the region, as more chances of rain will come over the coming days.

According to current forecast models, more rain is possible overnight and into Thursday morning. Showers and storms are expected to continue throughout the day, with high temperatures in the mid-60s, according to forecast models.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

The wet weather could impact the Chicago White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, as the Sox are set to host their home opener on Thursday afternoon.

Local

Coronavirus Will County 34 mins ago

‘We're Getting Cocky:' Will County Officials Issue Warning Amid COVID Outbreak Tied to Wedding

Lake Shore Drive Shooting 49 mins ago

Toddler Still Fighting for His Life After Road Rage Shooting on Lake Shore Drive

If the game ends up getting postponed, the teams have an open date on Friday, but things aren’t expected to improve much in the forecast by then. The chance for rain will continue into Friday, with highs once again in the low-60s.

On Saturday, more rain is expected, with scattered showers giving way to steadier rain by the afternoon hours. That weather system will stick around through Sunday morning, with showers eventually ending by the afternoon.

This article tagged under:

Chicago ForecastChicago WeatherChicago Rain
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us