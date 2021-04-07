Chicago Forecast: Rain, Storms Remain in Forecast for Coming Days

The Chicago area saw its fair share of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon, but the wet weather is only just beginning in the region, as more chances of rain will come over the coming days.

According to current forecast models, more rain is possible overnight and into Thursday morning. Showers and storms are expected to continue throughout the day, with high temperatures in the mid-60s, according to forecast models.

The wet weather could impact the Chicago White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals at Guaranteed Rate Field, as the Sox are set to host their home opener on Thursday afternoon.

If the game ends up getting postponed, the teams have an open date on Friday, but things aren’t expected to improve much in the forecast by then. The chance for rain will continue into Friday, with highs once again in the low-60s.

On Saturday, more rain is expected, with scattered showers giving way to steadier rain by the afternoon hours. That weather system will stick around through Sunday morning, with showers eventually ending by the afternoon.