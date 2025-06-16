Chicago’s forecast will be volatile in coming days, with hot and humid conditions ushering in multiple chances of severe thunderstorms.

Those chances will be prominent on Tuesday and especially Wednesday, with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain all possible with storms that fire amid the summery conditions.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Before that weather arrives, the Chicago area will likely see a rather calm day on Monday, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s and mostly sunny skies, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Dewpoints are expected to soar upward on Tuesday as a front continues to push toward the area, and high temperatures will be on a similar trajectory, topping out in the upper-80s and low-90s, with heat indices pushing into the mid-to-upper 90s, according to forecast models.

With that fuel in place, a good portion of the Chicago area is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather on Tuesday, the lowest of five threat levels designated by the Storm Prediction Center. That risk area essentially covers everything to the west of Interstate 57, though all parts of the area could see showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and the evening.

The main threats with any severe storms that develop will be gusty winds and hail, with heavy rain also possible with the scattered storms according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Wednesday will feature slightly cooler conditions, but an even more pronounced severe weather threat will be in place, as the entire Chicago area will be at a “slight risk” of powerful thunderstorms, the second of five threat levels used by the SPC.

Once again, gusty winds and hail will be the main threats, with more widespread rain also leading to the potential of some flash flooding in some locations hit by rain on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Storms may pop up throughout the day, but the main timing for a severe weather threat will likely occur in the late afternoon and in the evening hours.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

By Thursday, conditions are expected to clear up and temperatures will be back near their seasonal averages, with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Conditions won’t be quite as muggy either, though that relief won’t last.

According to extended forecast models, high temperatures are expected to soar back into the low-to-mid 90s by Saturday, with heat indices potentially pushing toward 100 degrees on Sunday as humidity increases.

The next chance of rain will likely arrive by Tuesday of next week, with cooler temperatures expected as a storm front approaches the region.

Be sure to stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest forecast updates, and download the NBC Chicago app for real-time weather alerts sent to your phone, along with live radar to allow you to track the movement of storms as they develop.