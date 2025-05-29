Parts of the Chicago area could see a chance for strong-to-severe thunderstorms this weekend, while wildfire smoke could make for hazy conditions as well.

Thursday could see spotty showers across the Chicago area, but conditions will be mostly dry as temperatures climb into the low-70s, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Conditions Friday will be a bit different, with overnight lows in the low-50s and daytime highs soaring into the upper-70s and even the low-80s, according to forecast models.

Most of the Chicago area, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties, will be at a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms as well according to the Storm Prediction Center, with gusty winds of up to 60 miles per hour and some hail possible with any storms that form during the afternoon and evening hours.

Areas to the west of Interstate 55 and to the south of Interstate 80 could still see some thunderstorm development, according to forecast models.

Finally, Chicago-area residents may notice some haze entering the region beginning on Friday afternoon and sticking around into the weekend, as winds out of the north could potentially bring wildfire smoke from southern Canada into the Chicago area. That smoke could not only create hazy conditions but could also impact air quality, according to the Air Quality Index.

As the weekend arrives, temperatures will still be on the pleasant side, with readings in the low-to-mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday, with cooler readings lakeside. There is a chance of widely scattered thunderstorms on Saturday, but the weekend should be mostly dry for area residents.

Next week will see another significant change as temperatures will soar into the mid-to-upper 80s by midweek, according to long-range forecast models. That will also be accompanied by a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information, and download the NBC Chicago app for real-time weather alerts sent directly to your device.