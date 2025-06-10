The Chicago area could see some off-and-on rain in coming days, along with a chance for strong-to-severe thunderstorms.

Before those chances of rain arrive, the area will see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday, with highs rising to around their seasonal averages in the upper-70s, and then things will warm up even more on Wednesday, with highs soaring into the upper-80s and perhaps even cracking 90 degrees in some locations, according to forecast models.

As Wednesday moves along, a slow-moving front will push its way toward the area, and that’s what will ultimately lead to the chances of showers and thunderstorms that could persist in the region for several days.

In fact, the first wave of inclement weather could arrive late Wednesday night or perhaps Thursday morning, with a “marginal risk” of severe weather across the city of Chicago and most of the northern and western suburbs, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

The main threats with any storms that develop would be gusty winds and some hail, though at this point the SPC is not forecasting any tornado threat, though that could change.

Rain could stick around into the early part of the day Thursday, and that will likely be the pattern the region will see for several days, with off-and-on chances for showers and a few embedded thunderstorms both Thursday and Friday. High temperatures will likely be around their seasonal averages in the upper-70s, according to forecast models.

Those showers could potentially stick around into the weekend, though the chances for rain will slowly drop as the front continues to push toward the south. Highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 70s through the weekend before warming slightly back into the low-80s by Monday.

