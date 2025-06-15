The Chicago area will see spectacular weather day on Sunday, but some big changes are coming to the forecast as the start of summer arrives.

Those changes will include hot and humid conditions in coming days, and ultimately multiple chances of severe weather around midweek before another significant warm-up heading into the first full weekend of summer, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Before all of that occurs, residents will be treated to a splendid Sunday of weather, with temperatures right around their seasonal averages in the low-80s and plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will be cooler along the shores of Lake Michigan, with highs only in the upper-60s and low-70s near the water.

The first hint of change in the forecast will begin Monday, as temperatures climb into the mid-80s, along with increased humidity. Temperatures will still be a bit cooler along the lake thanks to breezes blowing toward the west, but that is going to change come Tuesday.

On that date, highs are expected to soar into the low-90s across most of the area, and the wind will shift out of the south, meaning that the lake won’t provide the same cooling effect as it has in previous days.

In addition to the hot and humid conditions Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center has assigned most of the Chicago area a “marginal” risk of severe weather, the first of five levels on its scale. Specific threats are not yet being forecasted for any storms that do develop, with parts of the area west of Interstate 57 seeing that “marginal” risk in place.

Wednesday will see a more significant threat of widespread rain and also of the possibility of severe weather, as the SPC has placed virtually the entire Chicago area in a risk category for powerful storms. Temperatures will be a bit cooler because of the persistent chance of rain, which could be heavy at times, and all severe weather impacts remain on the table at this time.

Thursday the weather will clear and temperatures will be more in line with their seasonal averages in the low-to-mid 80s, but another warming trend will quickly emerge and after the summer solstice on Friday it will certainly feel seasonally appropriate, with highs soaring back into the low-90s by Saturday, according to long-range forecast models.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest developments in the forecast, and download the NBC Chicago app for real-time weather alerts sent directly to your device.