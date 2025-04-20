Anyone with outdoor plans for the Easter observance could be dodging raindrops or even scattered thunderstorms in the Chicago area.

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, scattered showers and even a few embedded thunderstorms are expected to arrive in the Chicago area by the late morning hours and will stick around well into the afternoon.

None of those thunderstorms are expected to be severe, but a few pop-up storms could produce intense downpours and even some gusty winds, according to forecast models.

A brief dry period is expected later in the day, but another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to roll through after sunset. That particular round of precipitation could produce some strong thunderstorms, with gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours possible.

Accompanying that rain will be warmer temperatures, as Sunday’s highest reading could occur just before midnight, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team. Highs late Sunday night could reach into the upper-50s or low-60s.

As a result of that warm-up, the high temperature Monday in the Chicago area could be hit early Monday morning, with temperatures rising into the low-to-mid 60s before a front passes through and drops readings behind it.

The passage of that front will also take with it the rain, but gusty winds will remain behind hit, with some gusts potentially hitting up to 40 miles per hour, according to forecast models.

Tuesday will be a calmer day, with eased winds and high temperatures rising right back into the upper-60s and low-70s under partly sunny skies in the Chicago area.

Overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday there is a chance of some scattered showers, but Wednesday will bring high temperatures in the low-70s across the area before another round of rain potentially occurs late in the evening.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest weather news and information, and be sure to download the NBC Chicago app for real-time weather alerts and access to live radar.