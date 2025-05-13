Chicago-area residents could see rapidly developing dense fog on Tuesday night, which could become more widespread overnight.

According to the National Weather Service, a dense layer of marine fog is expected to spread inland “quite quickly” Tuesday evening, impacting numerous suburbs and the city of Chicago itself.

The fog is already forming over Lake Michigan Tuesday afternoon, and after sunset it’s expected the fog will rapidly spread into parts of Lake and Cook counties in Illinois, along with Lake County in northwest Indiana.

Dense marine fog will spread inland, likely quite quickly this evening. Visibilities will likely fall under 1/4 mile across Lake (IL), Cook, and parts of Lake IN counties before spreading further inland overnight.

Visibility is expected to be slashed to less than one-quarter of a mile, and the fog is expected to become more widespread late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

A similar event occurred in the city and suburbs on Tuesday morning, blanketing the skyline in a dense layer of fog that sharply reduced visibility and even cooled temperatures.

Elsewhere in the area, isolated thunderstorms could be in the forecast for parts of the Chicago area, with the greatest coverage expected in northwest Indiana, according to forecast models.

Those storms could produce frequent lightning and localized downpours, according to forecast models.