The city of Chicago is seeing way-above-average temperatures Thursday, and a new record was set in the process.

According to the National Weather Service, the mercury at O’Hare International Airport, the city’s official observation station, hit 92 degrees, setting a new record temperature for this date.

The previous record of 91 degrees had been set way back during a staggering heat wave in 1962, during which the mercury exceeded 90 degrees for several days in a row and records were smashed left and right, according to NWS data.

It’s unlikely that the weather tomorrow will set another record, as the record high was also set during that 1962 heat wave with a reading of 94 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, the average temperature on this date is 70 degrees, marking the first time this year the city has eclipsed that mark. By the end of the month, the average temperature will climb to 76 degrees.

The record heat will come at a price, as the entire area is under an “enhanced” risk of severe weather on Thursday night. All manner of severe weather threats are possible, including tornadoes, dangerously large hail and wind gusts that could top 80 miles per hour in the strongest of the storms, according to forecast models.

After this weeks’ record warmth, things are about to take a dramatic plunge across the area, as highs in the 50s and 60s are expected for much of next week as dramatically cooler conditions arrive, according to extended forecast models.