The Chicago area is expecting multiple rounds of showers and storms this week, but Tuesday afternoon could bring a threat of severe weather to the region.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, most of northern Illinois is at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, the first of five levels the SPC uses to determine the likelihood of severe thunderstorms.

Parts of the Chicago area, including McHenry, Lake, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, LaSalle, Kendall, Grundy and Will counties, are at the marginal risk, while other parts of the area could still see scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

Temperatures will rise this afternoon into the low-to-mid 70s, but parts of the area close to Lake Michigan could see significantly cooler readings, according to forecast models.

Showers and storms are expected to develop during the afternoon commute, with some storms potentially becoming strong-to-severe in nature.

The main threats with any showers and storms that develop would be gusty winds and the possibility of some isolated hail, according to the SPC.

After a brief period without precipitation, more showers and storms are expected to develop late Tuesday night, and the rain could continue into Wednesday morning with round after round of wet weather predicted at that time.

More isolated storms could form on Wednesday afternoon, likely focused on an area north of Interstate 88, but those storms aren’t expected to be severe at this time, according to forecast models.

Thursday will see temps in the mid-to-upper 70s, with cooler readings lakeside, but conditions are expected to be mostly dry, according to forecast models. That chance of rain returns to the forecast on Friday, with cooler temperatures expected over the weekend after the front passes through.

Stay tuned to the NBC 5 Storm Team for all the latest news and information, and be sure to download the NBC Chicago app for live weather alerts pushed to your smartphone.