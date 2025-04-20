Chicago Forecast

Chicago area forecast to see several thunderstorm chances in coming days

Small parts of the area are at "marginal" risk of severe weather on Sunday night and then again late Tuesday, according to the Storm Prediction Center

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Chicago area likely won’t see any severe weather in coming days, but some thunderstorms could still develop across the region.

The first chance of storms could arrive on Sunday night, with showers and thunderstorms beginning after a brief respite according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

Parts of LaSalle County are at a “marginal” risk of severe weather, the first of five threat levels designated by the Storm Prediction Center, with the main threats being heavy rains and potentially gusty winds, according to forecast models.

The rest of the Chicago area could also see thunderstorms late Sunday night or early Monday morning, with gusty winds, heavy rain and even some small hail possible, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team.

The gusty winds will stick around on Monday, but the rain will eventually move out of the area, paving the way for a day with readings in the upper-50s and low-60s.

Tuesday will also likely be mostly dry, but there is a chance of some pop-up showers and thunderstorms late in the day, according to the NBC 5 Storm Team and models from the Storm Prediction Center.

There is a marginal chance of severe weather across most of southern Wisconsin, including Kenosha County, and parts of northern Illinois, including McHenry County, the SPC said.

Other parts of the Chicago area could see scattered showers or pop-up thunderstorms, but those storms at this point aren’t expected to be severe.

Other parts of the Chicago area could see scattered showers or pop-up thunderstorms, but those storms at this point aren't expected to be severe.

